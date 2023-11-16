MOHW Participates in Medicines Safety Week Initiative

Throughout November, the Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW) participated in the worldwide #MedSafetyWeek campaign to increase awareness of the significance of reporting medicinal side effects.

This year’s campaign focuses on the critical role that each patient, physician, nurse, and chemist plays in helping to properly use medications by reporting any side effects. The significance of tracking and disclosing medication safety is emphasised to learn more about existing side effects and uncover new ones.

In addition to assisting in identifying medication concerns, the ongoing practice of gathering and analysing this data reduces potential harm.

The MOHW urges the public to report the side effects of any drug using the VigiCarib Reporting Form. The form can be accessed at https://form.jotform.co/72934157245864. By reporting side effects, patients, physicians, nurses or chemists can contribute to the safety of medications.

More than 80 pharmaceutical regulatory bodies from around the world are cooperating during the #MedSafetyWeek campaign to increase the safety of pharmaceuticals.

