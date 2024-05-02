Saga provides low monthly cost vaccines

At the end of every month, Saga Humane Society offers low-cost vaccines for cats and dogs at a discounted price. Walk-ins are now available, and no appointment is needed to get a vaccine for your pet.

Having your pet vaccinated has many benefits. It prevents deadly viruses that can harm them and diseases that can spread between animals and humans. Preventing these viruses avoids costly treatment if your pet gets sick.

Saga Humane Society is a non-profit Animal shelter and Veterinary Clinic in Ambergris Caye. It is located at Sea Star Street and opens Tuesday through Friday from 9AM to 5PM and on Saturdays from 9AM to 12PM.

Saga has been a beacon of hope on the island for over twenty years. As the only shelter and low-cost clinic funded by donations, they are dedicated to helping injured animals, providing shelter for homeless pets, and administering vaccinations. Private support from locals and island visitors has made all this possible.

They recently completed twenty-five free spay and neuters for the month. They perform these free surgeries and low-cost spay and neuter clinics each month to help the community. They have also housed at least fifty cats and an average of forty dogs in the clinic.

The organization started in 1999 when a small group of women decided to form the Saga Humane Society. Their goal was to prevent cruelty and promote kindness to all animals on the island by providing aid and shelter for homeless animals.

The Saga Humane Society’s vision is to have a new, better-equipped clinic. They are constructing a new concrete building just minutes from the original clinic on Sea Star Street. It will be a sanitary and sturdy building, allowing Saga to serve the growing needs of our island better and bring us one step closer to our vision of a cruelty-free island.

To donate or for more information, visit www.sagahumanesociety.org