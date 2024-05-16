The San Pedro Tiger Sharks are heading to the BEBL playoffs

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks, the island’s premier basketball team, have secured the #2 seed in the 2024 Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) playoffs. Two teams will advance to the finals after a best-out-of-three series in this tournament stage. The first match between the Tiger Sharks and the Belize City Defenders will occur on Sunday, May 19th, at the Belize City Civic Center at 4PM. A boat departs from San Pedro for fans interested in attending the game. For more information, please call 610-0476.

The other two teams in the playoffs are the Griga Dream Ballers and Benny’s Belize Hurricanes. The San Pedro team has a history of success against the Belize City Defenders, as was evident in their previous encounter on March 23rd when the island boys emerged victorious with a score of 104-70. The Belize City Defenders have also shown improvement, having defeated the Western Ballaz 80-65 in their last match, and the Tiger Sharks are ready to face the challenge head-on.

This is not the first time the Tiger Sharks have faced the Belize City Defenders towards the end of the tournament. The Defenders have proven to be the most formidable opponents in previous seasons. However, the upcoming match for the weekend will be a tough challenge for which the Tiger Sharks are fully prepared. Coach Rico Black stated that the team focuses on winning and leaves no stone unturned in their training. Black’s message is clear: Tiger Sharks are aiming for nothing less than the championship.

The Benny’s Belize Hurricanes were crowned national champions in 2023, while the San Pedro Tiger Sharks finished as sub-champions. The match was the fourth in the best-out-of-five BEBL final series. The Hurricanes and the San Pedro Tiger Sharks have won the BEBL championship thrice. The Hurricanes secured the title in 2016, 2018, and 2023, while the island squad claimed victory in 2014, 2015, and 2019.