San Pedro Tiger Sharks shred the Belize City Defenders 104-70

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks climbed to second place in the Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) standings after defeating the Belize City Defenders 104-70. The match was held on Saturday, March 23rd, at the Civic Center in Belize City.

The island team went up against a difficult opponent who made them work hard for this critical win. Throughout the four quarters of the match, the scoring favored the island squad, who took advantage of every opportunity as they widened the gap.

During the second half of the game, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks continued the lead. The top scorers for the night were Jihad Wright and Daniel Conorque, who netted 15 points each. Arthur Williams slammed in 33 additional points, and Francis Arana hit 18 points. The last and fourth-quarter scores saw the island athletes bagging a comfortable lead as their opponent tried to make a comeback.

The Belize City Defenders’ Nigel Jones led his team, scoring 18 points, and Lorenzo Dillard scored 16 points. Other players contributing to their score included D’Von Cambell, netting 13 points, and Fenton Bradley, netting 12 points.

Although the Belize City team fought tirelessly until the end of the game, their efforts were not enough to even or match the win. At the end of the last quarter, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks walked away with a 104-70 victory.

Coach Rico Black said his team has been dedicated to their training as they aim for the championship this year. In the 2023 season, the San Pedro team lost the championship by six points to Benny’s Belize Hurricanes in the BEBL finals. The sub-champions say this season will be different.

In the meantime, they continue preparing for their upcoming games. Next, the island team will face the Belmopan Trojans on April 14th at the Civic Center.