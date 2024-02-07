San Pedro Tiger Sharks experience second defeat in BEBL’s 2024 season

The island’s premier basketball team, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, experienced an 85-83 defeat during the second week of the Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) 2024 season. The intense match on Friday, February 2nd, at the Civic Center in Belize City, ended in a narrow victory for the Belize City Defenders.

The game started at 9PM, and the San Pedro Tiger Sharks dominated the first quarter, closing it with a 24-22 lead. However, neither team could secure a lead in the second quarter, ending the first half of the 19-19 match. The Belize City Defenders won the third and fourth quarter of the game by a narrow difference of one point. At the end of the long whistle, the Belize City team secured a tight 85-83 victory over the island boys.

During the game on Friday, Belize City Defenders was led by John Kelly, scoring ten points; Devin Daly, scoring 12; Nigel Jones, 24, and D’Von Campbel, netting 15 points. The top players for the Tiger Sharks included Jihad Wright, scoring 20 points; Daniel Conorque with 18 points; Francis Arana with 14; Mark Levi with 13; and Bobby-Arthur Williams with 10 points.

This is the second defeat for the San Pedro Tiger Sharks after losing the season’s opener 101-72 on January 26th against Benny’s Belize Hurricanes. The next scheduled match for the island team will be on February 18th against the Orange Running Rebels, to be held at the Belize City Civic Center. Due to the lack of a proper basketball court in San Pedro, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks will be playing all their home games off the island this season. Fans can still be part of the games and accompany the team on each game day. For a reasonable fee, chartered boats leave from San Pedro to Belize City on the day of the game and return to the island right after the match ends. To secure your seat, contact 610-0476.

