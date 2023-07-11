The Benny’s Belize Hurricanes were crowned as the national champions of the Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) after defeating the San Pedro Tiger Sharks 79-73 on Friday, July 7th. The match at the Civic Center in Belize City was the fourth in the best-out-of-five of the BEBL final series. The San Pedro team tried to extend the finals to a fifth game but had to settle for second place at the end of the match. The island team is now regrouping to return stronger in the upcoming season.

San Pedro started dominating the game as the island boys were determined to win the match. The Sharks were led by Jihad Wright, scoring 26 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, one assist, seven steals, and one block. Another San Pedro player helping the Sharks to lead in the first quarters was Kyle Steward, netting 15 points, landing ten rebounds, one assist, and four blocks. Francis Arana contributed ten points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal. While Jamal Clifton netted eight points, landed five rebounds, and one block.

Benny’s Belize Нurrісаnеѕ, however, closed the gap and maintained a lead tailed closely by the San Pedro Tiger Sharks. The Hurricanes wеrе lеd bу сарtаіn Vісtоr Еvаnѕ, scoring 23 роіntѕ, ten rebounds, ѕіх аѕѕіѕtѕ, аnd thrее ѕtеаlѕ. Another great player adding to the Belize City lead was Кіrk Ѕmіth Јr. netting 21 роіntѕ, ѕеvеn rеbоundѕ, аnd оnе ѕtеаl. Јаmеll Наrrіѕ added 11 роіntѕ and four rеbоundѕ whіlе Туrіе Оrоѕсо scored nіnе роіntѕ, ѕеvеn rеbоundѕ, аnd grab twо ѕtеаlѕ.

The San Pedro squad had difficulty netting points from the three-point spot landing only five out of 21 throws. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes did much better from the three-pointer line. The Hurricanes also had a higher shooting percentage with 41.2%, while San Pedro only netted 31.1% of their shooting attempts.

At the end of the fourth game, Hurricanes beat Tiger Sharks by six points. They received the big trophy, and Hurricanes’ Victor Evans received the Most Valuable Player award. The final series ended with a 3-1 score in favor of the Belize City team.

In the first game of the best-of-five final series, Hurricanes beat San Pedro 86-64 on June 15th. The San Pedro boys returned, tying the series 66-61 on June 25th. The third game on June 30th saw Hurricanes defeat the island team 88-81. On July 7th, the fourth match was do or die for the San Pedro Tiger Sharks. They had to win to extend the series to a fifth and final game. The island team, however, could not win this crucial match and had to settle for the sub-champion title.

This is the third time the Benny’s Belize Hurricanes have won the national basketball championship. The first time in 2016, followed by 2018 and in 2023 (July 7th). They are now on the same page with the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, who are also three-time national champions in 2014 and 2015, and 2019.

