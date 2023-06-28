San Pedro Tiger Sharks ties BEBL final series 1-1

The island’s premier basketball team won the second game of the best-out-of-five final series of the Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL). The San Pedro Tiger Sharks traveled to Belize City on Sunday, June 25th, to face the Benny’s Belize Hurricanes after they could not play their home game in San Pedro. Against the odds, the island team delivered and sealed their first victory in the BEBL finals 66-61 over the city team.

While the Benny’s Belize Hurricanes were the favored team, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks dominated the four quarters of the match. The Belize City team was too comfortable on their home turf and expected an easy win. When they tried to turn the game around, it was too late. Hurricane player Victor Evans recorded double digits, netting 13 points, and pulling nine rebounds. He also made five assists and four steals. The efforts from other players, such as Jamel Harris, including captain Tyrie Orosco narrowed the gap, but it was not enough to overtake the visiting team.

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks led a solid score, with Kyle Steward netting 19 points and ten rebounds. Steward also made two assists and two blocks. Jihad Wright and Keith Pollard both scored 13 points. As the top player leading the San Pedro win, Wright made six rebounds and four steals, while Pollard did seven rebounds and two steals. Another San Pedro star, Francis Arana, contributed eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, and four steals.

The 66-61 victory gives the island hope to bring home the BEBL 2023 championship. San Pedro started the final series with an 86-64 defeat and an uncomfortable incident on the court when two of their players got into a fight. With that in the past, the other obstacle is the lack of a basketball court on the island. The team uses the Angel Nuñez Auditorium for home games; however, this venue has been busy hosting the different schools with their graduations.

As such, the third game in the final series will again take place at the Civic Center in Belize City on Friday, June 30th, starting at 9PM. The San Pedro Tiger Sharks are inviting their fans to travel with them on Friday for this crucial third game. Anyone interested in traveling with The Sharks can arrange boat and entrance tickets by calling 610-0476.

