San Pedro Tiger Sharks are heading back to the city for decisive game four in the BEBL finals

It will be do or die for San Pedro Tiger Sharks on Friday, July 7th, when they travel to Belize City and face the Benny’s Belize Hurricanes in the fourth game of the Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) final series. The Hurricanes won the third match last Friday, leaving the San Pedro team with no choice but to win this upcoming match and force a fifth game to attempt to bring home the championship.

During the third game of the final series on Friday, June 30th, the Benny’s Belize Hurricanes held on to their lead throughout the four quarters. While the San Pedro Tiger Sharks played hard, scoring nine straight free throws in the first quarter, they could not close the gap, and the game was out of reach. Even though the island team did not give up and continued attempting to overcome the Belize City team when the final buzzer was heard, they had fallen short 88-81 to the Hurricanes.

The crucial match is set to start at 9PM at the Civic Center in Belize City on Friday. Tige Sharks fans are welcome to join the team and travel with them to Belize City. To secure boat and game tickets, fans can call 610-0476. The boat leaves San Pedro at 6:30PM from Amigos del Mar dock and will return after the end of the game. The team has played eight regular season games, playoffs, and championship finals in Belize City due to the Angel Nuñez Auditorium being unavailable in San Pedro. Over the past weeks, the auditorium has been constantly booked for several functions, mostly school graduations, preventing the island team from having home games.

Team coach Rico Black said that they must win the game on Friday. If the Hurricanes beat the fourth game, it is over. Hurricanes will become the 2023 BEBL Champions, and San Pedro must settle for the sub-championship. However, the Tiger Sharks management made it clear that their only goal is to bring home the BEBL Championship.

