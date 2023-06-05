San Pedro Tiger Sharks are headed to the BEBL finals!

The island’s premier basketball team, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, have secured their spot in the 2023 Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) finals after overcoming the Orange Walk Running Rebels, 80-72, on Saturday, June 3rd at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. With Saturday’s victory, the island team closed off BEBL’s best-of-three semi-final series with a solid 2-0 lead. San Pedro Tiger Sharks now await the results of this upcoming weekend’s match between Benny’s Belize Hurricanes and the Griga Dream Ballers to find out their opponent in the tournament’s finals.

Securing their ticket to the finals was challenging. After winning the first game in the semi-final series by a margin of four points, the second game proved difficult. The Orange Walk Running Rebels dominated the first quarter. Led by Tyrone Hall, James Stanback, and Bryan Hudson, the visiting team retreated to the locker room with a marginal 32-29 lead.

During the match’s second half, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks regrouped and executed more offensive gameplay in the third quarter. The central players leading the charge for the island team included Jamal Kelly and Kyle Steward. They pulled off a series of nets, ending the third quarter with a 59-43 score in favor of the Tiger Sharks.

The final quarter drew loud cheers from the audience as the Tiger Sharks maintained their lead. The Orange Running Rebels made valiant efforts for a comeback, but it was not to be. The Northerners were unable to close the gap, and the island boys sealed their 80-72 victory and take first place in the upcoming BEBL finals.

The date and schedule for finals will be announced following the results of the match between Benny’s Belize Hurricane and Griga Ballers this Friday, June 9

th, in Dangriga Town. Benny’s Belize Hurricanes team has a 1-0 lead over Griga Ballers in the BEBL semi-final series, following their 85-67 win on Friday, June 2nd. If Griga Ballers lands a success, then there will be a third game to determine the team facing San Pedro in the finals.

