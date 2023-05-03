San Pedro Tiger Sharks fall short by a basket against OW Running Rebels

The Orange Walk Running Rebels secured a slim 82-80 victory over the San Pedro Tiger Sharks on Saturday, April 29th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium.

The intense match started at 9PM, with the visiting team beginning with a lead. The island boys were not an easy feat as they kept closing and widening the gap. In the last quarter, both teams chased each other’s tails ending in an 80-80 draw at the last minute of the game. As the seconds ticked away, the Orange Walk Running Rebels netted one more basket, winning the match by two points.

The match statistics placed San Pedro’s Kyle Steward as the top scorer. Steward accumulated 31 points with seven rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block. Jamal Clifton scored 14 points and achieved three rebounds. Jihad Wright netted 13 points, did five rebounds, and made one assist with five steals.

Bryan Hudson led the Running Rebels with 24 points. Hudson picked up four rebounds, did an assist, and scored two steals. While Mathew Young netted 13 points, did nine rebounds, one steal, one assist, and one block. James Stanback scored 12 points, along with three rebounds, two assists, and one steal, while Tyron Hall got ten points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block.

The playoffs are around the corner. With this win, the Orange Walk Running Rebels climbed to third place in the standings of the Belize Elite Basketball League with 20 points. The other teams leading are Dangriga Dream Ballers and Hurricanes. Meanwhile, Tiger Sharks remains in sixth place with 15 points.

The upcoming games in the Belize Elite Basketball League are expected to be intense as the teams compete for a ticket for the playoffs and finals. The action continues this weekend with games on Friday and Saturday.

