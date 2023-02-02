San Pedro Tiger Sharks prepares to compete this weekend in the BEBL

The Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) will see the return of the island champions, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks this weekend. On Friday, February 3rd, the island elite basketball team will travel to Belize City for their first game of the new season against the Benny’s Belize Hurricanes.

The game will take place at the Civic Center starting at 9PM. Any fans planning to accompany the island’s team can contact coach Rico Black via Facebook. Black told The San Pedro Sun that the team has been training to defend its title and take the new season by storm. He asks all fans to come out and support the island team as they represent San Pedro, Ambergris Caye in the BEBL.

The last national basketball tournament was held under the name “National Elite Basketball League”, and took place in 2019. The San Pedro Tiger Sharks won the championship that year after defeating the Mirage/Smart Belize Hurricanes. Basketball, and ensuing tournaments were forced to take a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the current teams in the BEBL are eager to take to the court once again after so long.

The new tournament this year includes eight teams: Benny’s Belize Hurricanes, San Pedro Tiger Sharks, Orange Walk Running Rebels, Belize City Defenders, Giga Dream Ballers, Punta Gorda Panthers, Belmopan Red Taigaz and Verdes Basketball.

The upcoming weekend schedule shows all eight teams in action. San Pedro Tiger Sharks have their first game on Friday against Belize Hurricanes, at 9PM. On Saturday, at 7:30PM, Verdes Basketball hosts Punta Gorda Panthers. On that same day, at 8PM, the Capital City’s Belmopan Red Taigaz will host the Belize City Defenders. Meanwhile in Dangriga Town, Stann Creek District, Griga Dream Ballers will face the Orange Walk Running Rebels. Basketball is back! Everyone is invited to attend and cheer on their hometown players.

