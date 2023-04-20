San Pedro Tiger Sharks crush Punta Gorda Panthers

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks continue to climb the Belize Elite Basketball League standings. Their most recent match saw them on Saturday, April 15th, defeating Punta Gorda Panthers 83-51 at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium.

San Pedro’s Kyle Steward led the island team with 33 points, ten rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks. Jamaal Clifton scored 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and managed to land a steal. While Jihad Wright netted 12 points, six rebounds, and two steals.

The leading players from the visiting squad had Elvert Ariola scoring 13 points, making six rebounds, assists, and a steal, while Chance Leslie netted ten points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

With this victory, the Tiger Sharks now stand in sixth place with 12 points. The other teams in the top five include Western Ballers, Defenders, Orange Walk Running Rebels, Belize City Hurricanes, and Dangriga Dream Ballers.

The upcoming matches starting on Friday, April 21st, will see the Running Rebels traveling to the Capital City of Belmopan to face the Red Taigaz. The Punta Gorda Panthers will head to Belize City to take on Defenders. On Saturday, April 22nd, Belize City Hurricanes will visit the Western Ballers, and finally, Dangriga Dream Ballers will head to the island to face off against San Pedro Tiger Sharks.

