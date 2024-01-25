San Pedro Tiger Sharks getting ready BEBL 2024 season

The Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) will start its new season on Friday, January 26th, with the opener game between San Pedro Tiger Sharks and Benny’s Belize Hurricanes. The season’s first game will take place at the Civic Center in Belize City. Anyone from San Pedro wishing to join the Tiger Sharks can do so via a boat that will leave Amigos del Mar dock at 6:30PM sharp. To reserve a space, call the cellular number 610-0476.

The open ceremonies for the first game start at 8PM. The San Pedro Tiger Sharks return to the BEBL 2024 season after finishing second place in 2023. Meanwhile, Benny’s Belize Hurricanes were the 2023 champions. San Pedro Tiger Sharks’ coach Rico Black said they have been preparing to start the season right. The names revealed by the team include Francis Arana, Gene Myvett, Keith Pollard, Jihad Wright, Raul Roches, Kurt ‘Chengo’ Burgess, Martavious Adams, Raheem Thurton, AJ Smith, and Daniel Cornoque. According to the season’s schedule, the island team will play all its games on the mainland.

The BEBL tournament now includes new regulations. According to BEBL Commissioner Glenn Gill, the owners of the teams will be the league’s owners. “We have introduced new stakeholders to the league, and it is no longer an individual struggle. This affords us to have a smoother running of the scheduled games as the finances go to the league, eliminating individual hardship and meeting operational budgets,” said Gill. “In the past, each team would look for sponsors to handle their own affairs. This year the teams decided because of the constraints they have with sponsorship and running their own business, they decided to try a new approach as the past approach was not working.” Gill explained that the teams decided to pool their resources so the entire league could take care of expenses during the season. He added that the commissioner’s office will be the one to oversee what gets paid; for example, players will get paid by the league this year and not by the teams.

The new tournament this year includes seven teams: Benny’s Belize Hurricanes, San Pedro Tiger Sharks, Orange Walk Running Rebels, Belize City Defenders, Z Investments Giga Dream Ballers, Belmopan Trojans, and Western Ballers.

Following the opening match on Friday, January 26th, the upcoming weekend schedule shows more teams in action. Z Investment Griga Deam Ballers will face Orange Walk Running Rebels, San Pedro Tigers against Belize City Defenders, and Belmopan Trojans against Cayo Western Ballers.

