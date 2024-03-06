The San Pedro Tiger Sharks overcome Griga Dream Ballers

The island’s premier basketball team, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks returned home victorious after defeating the EZ Investment Griga Dream Ballers 83-80.

The Tiger Sharks traveled to Dangriga Town in southern Belize on Saturday 2nd, where the game was played at the Russell Chiste Garcia Auditorium before a large crowd. The island boys went up against a difficult opponent who made them work hard for their victory. Throughout the four quarters of the match, the scoring stayed tight, pressuring the island team to take advantage of every opportunity to grab the lead. At the end of the first quarter, the host team was up by six points, with the Tiger Sharks edging in a score of 19-25. By half-time, the scoreboard flipped, and the island team was up by two points with a score of 24-22.

During the second half of the game, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks continued the lead, sealing the third quarter with a 21-14 score. In the last quarter, the island team upped their game under the leadership of Arthur Williams and Jihad Wright, and they managed to net some crucial points. The final score for the last and fourth quarter ended in a 19-19 draw. The scoring system records the number of points netted in a single quarter, which are added up at the end of the game to reveal the total score. As such, after tallying all the points for each team, the island boys managed to nab a win by a margin of two points and a satisfactory score of 83-80.

The Tiger Sharks are now in third place in the Belize Elite Basketball League’s standings with seven points. In second place are Belize City Defenders and Benny’s Belize Hurricanes in first place. The other upcoming games featuring the San Pedro Tiger Sharks are on March 16th against Benny’s Belize Hurricanes. On March 23rd, they will challenge the Belize City Defenders, and on April 28th, they will face EZ Investment Griga Dream Ballers. All games take place at the Belize City Civic Center.

