San Pedro Tiger Sharks fall short in Week Five of the 2024 BEBL Tournament

In week five of the Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL), the San Pedro Tiger Sharks are standing in third with one win and three losses. In the most recent match, the island team fell short by two points against the Cayo Western Ballaz on Sunday, February 25th. The game was held at the Belize City Civic Center, with tip-off starting shortly after 3PM.

Following a 79-65 win against the Orange Walk Running Rebels last Sunday, February 18th, the Tiger Sharks were eager to climb the leaderboard. The mid-afternoon match started favoring the Tiger Sharks as they ended the first quarter with a slight one-point leader. However, by the second quarter, the Western Ballerz overcame the island team’s tight defence and took the lead, ending the first half with 49 to 52 points. The Tiger Sharks could not overcome the Cayo team, which widened the score difference by eight points in the third quarter. The San Pedro Tiger sharks upped their offense in the last quarter, but by the end of the game, the Cayo Western Ballaz secured their win with an 86 to 88-point match.

Leading the Tiger Sharks’ was Richard Laku, who scored 32 points for the island team. Bobby Arthur-Williams and Daniel Conorque secured 17 points each, and Francis Arana scored 10. Raheem Thurton and Andrew Vasquez contributed two and four points to the team’s total score, respectively.

The current standings for the BEBL 2024 season have the Benny’s Belize Hurricanes and Belize City Defenders leading with six points each. The San Pedro Tiger Sharks have five points, followed by the Orange Walk Running Rebels with four points. The Belmopan Trojans, the Cayo Western Ballaz, and the EZ Investments Griga Dream Ballers trail behind, each with three points.

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks will take on the EZ Investments Griga Dream Ballers on Saturday, March 2nd at the Russel Chiste Garcia Stadium in their next scheduled match. The game is scheduled to begin at 8PM, and island residents are welcome to travel with the team. A chartered boat leaves San Pedro to Belize City on the day of the game and returns to the island right after the match ends. To secure your seat, contact 610-0476.

