San Pedro Tiger Sharks tops BEBL standings with another big win!

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks are leading in the standings of the current season of the Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) after defeating the Belmopan Trojans 81-50. The match was held on Sunday, April 14th, at the Civic Center in Belize City, where several island fans travelled to support their team.

The island team started scoring in the first minutes of the match. San Pedro’s Jihad Wright and Bobby Arthur Williams led the team, winning the first quarter 21-11. In the second quarter, Wright was the leading scorer. At the end of the quarter, the island squad was again in the lead with a 36-21 score. The scoring continued to favor the island squad, who controlled the ball game, taking advantage of every opportunity as they widened the gap.

During the match’s second half, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks maintained their lead. The top scorers in this quarter included Wright, Francis Arana, and Richard Laku. They closed the third quarter 54-38 in favor of the island team. In the last quarter, Laku and Wright continued scoring for the Tiger Sharks, sealing the 81-50 victory at the end of the game.

The Belmopan Trojans tried to make a comeback several times, but their attempts were insufficient. They were led by Jayden Lopez, who scored nine points; Tramarcus Levi, who scored 12 points; and Jevaughn McKenzie, who scored 14 points.

Coach Rico Black said his team is going for the championship this year. They have been dedicated to their training and want to return the trophy to the island. In the 2023 season, the San Pedro team lost the championship by six points to Benny’s Belize Hurricanes in the BEBL finals. The sub-champions say this season is theirs.

The next game in the schedule will see the island boys facing Dangriga Dream Ballers on April 27, 2024, at the Belize City Civic Center.