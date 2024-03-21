San Pedro Tiger Sharks continue their winning streak after beating Belize Hurricanes

With an 88-73 blowout against Benny’s Belize Hurricanes, San Pedro Tiger Sharks continue making their island and community proud. On Saturday, March 16th, the island basketball team won their match at the Belize Civic Center in Belize City. The gate opened at 7PM, and the game started at 9PM as eager fans cheered on their favorite team.

The island athletes went up against a difficult opponent who made them work hard for victory. Throughout the four quarters of the match, the scoring stayed tight, pressuring the island team to take advantage of every opportunity to grab the lead. At the end of the first quarter, the Tiger Sharks were up by seven points, leading by a score of 25-28. By half-time, the Belize Hurricanes had worked hard to close the gap, but the island team maintained their lead by 14 points, ending the second quarter with a score of 47-33.

During the second half of the game, the Belize Hurricanes lost even more ground, as the third quarter ended with a massive 71-51 point lead for the Tiger Sharks. The Belize City team tried to up their game in the last quarter. However, under the leadership of Bobby Arthur Williams, Daniel Conorque, and Jihad Wright, the Tiger Sharks managed to net some crucial points. The final score for the last and fourth quarters ended in an 88-73 point win for the San Pedro Tiger Sharks.

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks are now in third place in the Belize Elite Basketball League’s standings with fifteen points. The Belize City Defenders are in second place, and Benny’s Belize Hurricanes are in first place.

The next game for the San Pedro Tiger Sharks is on March 23rd, where they will challenge the Belize City Defenders. The game will take place at the Belize Civic Center in Belize City.