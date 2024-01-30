San Pedro Tiger Sharks falls short on BEBL opener

The island’s premier basketball team, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, did not get the best results at the opening match of the Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) on Friday, January 26th. The island team lost against the 2023 BEBL champion Benny’s Belize Hurricanes 101-72 at a packed game held at the Belize City Civic Center.

The opening game started with ceremonies welcoming the new season and acknowledging the tournament’s top teams. The Tiger Sharks gave their all on the court but could not close the gap. Belize Hurricanes kept their lead all through the four quarters of the game. In the last quarter, they controlled the ball, closing the game with a comfortable 101-72 final score.

The island team brought home the sub-championship in 2023. This year, they are determined to bring home the big title. Although they did not start with a win, the team’s Head Coach, Rico Black, said this is just a little hurdle, and the team has regrouped to get the best results at the next game.

San Pedro Tiger Sharks is now preparing for their second game in the season scheduled for Friday, February 2nd, at the Belize City Civic Center against the Belize City Defenders. The island squad includes head coach Rico Black and players Francis Arana, Gene Myvett, Keith Pollard, Jihad Wright, Raul Roches, Kurt ‘Chengo’ Burgess, Martavious Adams, Raheem Thurton, AJ Smith, and Daniel Cornoque.

The team’s technical management invites all fans interested in attending the game to contact them at 610-0476 as a boat will be leaving the island for Belize City.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS