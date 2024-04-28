SPTC Traffic Department to use breathalyzer tests

The San Pedro Traffic Department plans to enforce Chapter 230, sections 74-80, with legal stipulations for drivers under the influence of alcohol. With a breathalyzer, traffic wardens can detect if a driver is intoxicated. The enforcement of these regulations comes after an increase in traffic incidents involving drunk driving.

A breathalyzer is a handheld device that analyzes a person’s breath to determine their blood alcohol concentration. This device helps measure intoxication and informs when they are over the legal limit to drive. The legal limit for a breathalyzer reading is 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood (0.08), which is equivalent to approximately three drinks or less.

When a driver is stopped for driving under the influence and refuses to submit to a breathalyzer test, they are held liable, detained without warrant, and required to provide a blood specimen or urine at a hospital in the presence of a registered medical practitioner. The legal consequences for such actions are severe, including a summary fine of $500BZ, imprisonment for six months, and disqualification from holding a driver’s license from the day of conviction. Additionally, if a driver exceeds the legal limit, their vehicle will be confiscated until an authorized person with a valid driver’s license, who is not under the influence, claims it.

Although there is no set date for the law to be applied, the SPTC plans to formulate the regulation soon and enforce such laws since drunk driving has become a common issue on the island. They ask residents to follow proper driving protocols and be part of the solution since they have many plans to aid the community and make traffic safety their priority. For more updates and details, please visit https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/.