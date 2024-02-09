Annual Kelly McGuire concerts on Ambergris Caye benefits Saga and SACNW

American award-winning country singer/songwriter Kelly McGuire was back on his dream island of Ambergris Caye, where he celebrated his birthday and hosted benefit concerts for San Pedro’s Saga Humane Society and the South Ambergris Caye Neighbourhood Watch (SACNW).

The first concert was on behalf of the SACNW on January 28th at the Lighthouse House Beach Villas south of San Pedro Town. It was an afternoon of music, good food, and refreshments. From 1-5PM the well-known singer kept the festive ambiance going while patrons enjoyed the show and contributed to the worthy cause. The SACNW is a not-for-profit organization operated by the residents of the southern part of town, providing reliable security for that area.

McGuire does this concert every year to continue supporting the group. The highlight of his January-February visit to Ambergris Caye is the celebration of his birthday on February 6th. He includes a fundraiser concert benefiting San Pedro’s Saga Humane Society to mark the special occasion. On Tuesday, country music fans enjoyed the best of McGuire’s hits, participated in live auctions, and had the opportunity to win fabulous prizes raffled throughout the evening.

The highly anticipated evening drew a sold-out crowd to the Palapa Bar and Grill, where patrons danced and sang along with McGuire songs like ‘Boat in Belize’ and ‘Blame it on Buffet.’ The popular singer was accompanied by a talented Cuban duo from the island, Amaury, and his partner Lena. Amaury accompanied McGuire with his guitar while Lena played the flute. The trio kept the crowd at the packed Palapa Bar and Grill well entertained.

Throughout the concert, McGuire asked patrons to support Saga by participating in the live auctions and raffles. Some items auctioned included snorkeling trips, massages, dinners, and the chance to get an autographed shirt from McGuire. Those participating in the raffles walked away with amazing prizes like gift certificates, 24-hour golf cart rental, services at Pampered Paws, pastries, and other fabulous wins. Revelers also obtained their Saga t-shirts and souvenirs for sale during the event. At the night’s end, live auctions and raffle sales, combined with individual donations, raised a good amount of much-needed funds for the folks at Saga, who are building a new shelter for their animals (cats and dogs). The final tally will soon be disclosed to the public.

The new building in construction is estimated to cost $697,000. Over $415,000 has been raised via fundraising events, auctions, and donations. According to Saga, the new shelter building has been in the works for several years. They aim to shelter their animals adequately and continue receiving the care they deserve in a clean, well-ventilated, and secure environment.

The concerts were deemed another big success, and organizers thanked everyone who supported them during McGuire’s concerts. They extend a BIG thank you to the Lighthouse House Beach Villas and Palapa Bar and Grill staff and volunteers, along with Kelly McGuire and all who support them year after year on their mission to look after the community and the animals on the island.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS