SACNW and Saga Humane Society benefit from annual Kelly McGuire birthday bash

Every February, award-winning country singer/songwriter Kelly McGuire comes to San Pedro Town to celebrate his birthday with performances to raise funds for local non-profit organizations. The South Ambergris Caye Neighborhood Watch (SACNW) and the island’s Saga Humane Society are two recipients. The events are not just fun but worthy causes that generated much-needed funds for these two vital organizations on the island.

On Saturday, February 5th, McGuire offered a concert on the beach at Athens Gate Resort south of the island to benefit the SACNW. The event 5-9PM included a BBQ dinner with all its proceeds designated for SACNW. The event was such a success that a second date was added. On Tuesday, February 8th, from 4-7PM McGuire delighted the crowd once again with his popular hits while they enjoyed a delicious finger-licking BBQ.

Saga raises over $7,000 during fundraiser show

On Sunday, February 6th, McGuire celebrated his birthday at Palapa Bar and Grill at Boca del Rio with another unforgettable performance. Each year the fundraiser event for Saga includes raffles and live auctions, delicious food, and even a birthday cake. Local performer Jervis Steeling also serenaded the evening with some Blues hits.

At the end of the event, Saga reported $7,500 raised, which will go toward running their operations sheltering dozens of dogs and cats. These funds will ensure that those animals receive food and medical care. Saga also uses its resources to help the animals on the island by providing services, at times free of charge.

The public is reminded that the dogs and cats sheltered at Saga are also available for adoption, and donations for a specific animal can also be arranged.

The San Pedro Saga Humane Society and SACNW thank everyone for the support. A big THANK YOU to the volunteers, all the patrons attending the events and contributing to the fundraisers, Kelly McGuire, hosts, and all the businesses including Athens Gate Resort, Coral Day Spa Belize, Seaside Cruising Golf Cart Rental, Pampered Paws, Mesa Café, Rum Dog, Jyoto, SomePlace South, Flight Café, Sammy’s, Cake by Amy, Wild Mangos, Pineapples Restaurant, Patz Deli. Recognition goes out also for Tropic Air, Amigos del Mar, and Seaduced by Belize for donating prizes for the live auction.

