Kelly McGuire Birthday Concert and Saga Fundraiser at Palapa Bar and Grill

Musician Kelly McGuire brought in his birthday, Saga style, when on Thursday February 6th, he hosted his annual birthday concert and Saga fundraiser. McGuire has a long-standing relationship with the Saga Humane Society, and this year’s concert saw over $8,000 being raised for them. The money was raised through Saga’s raffle and auction, prizes were generously donated to them. Even the merchandise on sale at their booth, ranging from leashes, animal treats, and T-shirts were donations.

McGuire kept everyone in high spirits as he played through his classics and when he auctioned off some of the biggest prizes for the night. One particular item of interest to the crowd was two round trip tickets via Tropic Air to any destination they fly. The room filled with shouts of bids from every corner till a lucky patron outbid the others. McGuire even offered to throw in complimentary tickets to his upcoming concert in Isla Mujeres, Mexico should they choose to fly to Cancun! The raffles gave lucky winners the opportunity to walk away with fabulous prizes like gift certificates, 24-hour golf cart rentals, services at Pampered Paws, and dinners at different restaurants.

Saga Humane Society is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1999. Since then, they have operated on the island as an animal shelter and veterinary clinic. They provide shelter and medical care to animals in need and also subsidizes veterinary costs for low income families. They have an ongoing spay and neuter program to reduce the stray animal population on the island which was at the forefront of the fundraiser.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS