Saga Humane Society invites you to support their Spooktacular Halloween party

The San Pedro Humane Society hosts one of its major fundraisers during the Halloween celebration. The non-profit organization raises funds to continue providing services to pet owners on the island housing abandoned or rescued animals. This year, their Spooktacular fundraiser costume Halloween party is on Sunday, October 30th, at Toast Seaside Boozery and Grill, located south of town, across from Mahogany Bay Village Area.

The yearly Spooktacular event features island pets, primarily dogs and their owners, dressed in elaborate costumes. There is a competition for fabulous prizes within the different categories, including Most Creative, Scariest, Funniest, Look-a-Like, and Cutest. The fun starts at 11AM, with registration to enter the pets in the costume contest beginning at 2PM and judging starting at 3PM. There will also be plenty of food, drinks, music, raffles, games, and silent auctions.

According to Saga, this will be the 17th year doing the fundraiser and the first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-profit organization plans to use the funds collected for operational costs. They have the services of a veteran once a week during busy times and twice a month whenever it is slow.

Challenges on the island

One of the current issues Saga is tackling is a large population of unsterilized outdoor cats. This leads to feral cat overpopulation, quickly producing ongoing generations of wild cats. Saga continues its efforts to get as many animals as possible off the streets, neutered, and into safe homes via adoptions.

According to Saga, they have adapted a method of dealing with feral or stray cats without harming them. They have a Trap, Neuter, and Release (TNR) program, which involves trapping, altering, feeding, and vaccinating feral cats. After they are released, the cats are monitored in a managed colony.

As per their records, Saga has managed to treat 370+ TNRs and continue work in specific areas of San Pedro with a high population of cats.

In addition, the non-profit shelter has over 60 cats available for adoption. If anyone is interested in adopting a fur friend, contact Saga at their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SagaHumaneSociety or visit them at Sea Star Street opposite Coconut Drive. All animals are fully vaccinated, up to date with preventatives, and spayed/neutered.

