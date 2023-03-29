Saga Humane Society to host Open House

Saga Humane Society is pleased to announce an official OPEN HOUSE to be held this Saturday, April 1st, from 10am to 2pm at the Main Clinic on Seastar Street. This event is extremely necessary due to overcrowding at the shelter. There are currently an unprecedented amount of animals available for foster/adoption, namely 60 dogs and 78 cats in need of loving homes.

This record number of animals is causing a financial and labor crisis that requires the community’s efforts on Saga’s behalf. The Humane Society is pleading for assistance in caring for these animals. At this time, adoption fees will be discounted, and/or waived as an incentive to alleviate this situation. Can’t adopt? Please consider fostering an animal, even for a short time to give your support.

In addition, to get the ball rolling, Belizean Breezes Soap Factory has donated treats and a swag bag care package that includes a $20 gift certificate for each pet adopted!! A big Thank You to Belizean Breezes “Smelly People Wanted,” the entire island community, and the support from abroad already received at this crucial time.

Please HELP Saga animals. We cannot do it without you!!! If you cannot attend this event, please consider making a donation to Saga Humane Society today. For more information, please call 226-3266 or email [email protected] Online donations may be made at sagahumanesociety.com\donations

Saga Humane Society was founded in 1999 to monitor and control the stray cat and dog populations on Ambergris Caye. Saga also handles adoptions, fostering and improves the general health and well being of both domestic and wild animals on Ambergris.

Saga Humane Society is a non-profit, non-governmental organization, established to prevent animal cruelty and replace it with kindness to all animals. Saga operates a full service hospital with a pharmacy, provides medical care and shelter to animals in need and subsidized veterinary care for low-income families.

