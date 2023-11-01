Who doesn’t love a dog party? Saga Humane Society hosts annual Halloween fundraiser

On Sunday, October 29th, The Beach Bar at Caribbean Villas came alive with creative decor and countless dogs with their owners decked in Halloween apparel. The 18th annual Saga Humane Society’s fundraising event saw hundreds of people attending the fun occasion, excited to see what creative customs the canine contestants and their keepers revealed. As usual, they did not disappoint. From a grumpy-faced Pug dog dressed as a shark to scary spider dogs and even a construction worker, complete with a pink hardhat; the crowd cheered for their favorite contestants.

Judges Mayor Wally Nuñez, Charlene Woods, Will Alamilla, and Miss San Pedro, Mariel Calderon, were tasked with deciding who fit each category best: Funniest, Scariest, Glamours, and Look Alike. With dozens of participants, the choice was not an easy one. This year, there was even a Fan Favorite category, where the crowd cast a vote for their preferred contestant.

With much anticipation, the winners were announced, with each group having first, second, and third-place winners. The first-place winners included owner Arlefh with Titan the Spider as Scariest, Krista with Penni as spaghetti and meatballs with chef as Funniest, JoAnn with Luna the Showgirl as the most Glamours and Ellie with Scooby Doo, Scrappy Doo, and Daphne as M&M’s in the Look Alike category. To the sound of the Star Wars theme, Kim and Scott with Yoda dog Buster took the Fan’s Favorite award.

All winners received fabulous prizes generously donated by local businesses. Saga Humane Society would like to thank 303, ABN Golf Cart Rentals, Ambergris Divers, Amigos Del Mar Dive Shop, The Baker, Belize Chocolate Company, The Beach Bar, Belizean Arts/501Gallery, Belizean Breezes Soap Co., Belize Caye Investments, Black Orchid Restaurant Ltd., Brooklyn Bros Bagels, Caliente Restaurant, Captain Shark’s, Caribbean Villas, Carlo & Ernie’s Runway Bar, Casa Pan Dulce, Caye Supplies, Caye to the Heart, Chuck & Robbie’s Dive Shop, Coconuts Carts Golf Cart Rental, Crabby Cakes, Sandy Point Resorts – Costa Blu Resort, El Fogon Restaurant, Estel’s Dine by the Sea Restaurant, The Factory Sweets, Ltd., Fresh Express, Fry Jack House, Go Fish, Happy’s Tequileria, The Hut Barge Bar & Grill, Isla Bonita Golf Cart Rental, Island Flavas, Jim Gochenour, La Sirena, Lily’s Treasure Chest Restaurant, Mambo Chill Boutique, Maxie’s Restaurant, Moon Bar, Pampered Paws, Paradice Cream Ltd., Patz Delicatessen, Pineapples Restaurant at Ramon’s Village, Polo’s Golf Cart Rental, Ramon’s Village Resort, Sammy’s Smoked Meat & Deli, Sandbar, Saul’s Coffee & Cigar House, Seaduced By Belize, Searious Adventures, Someplace South, Stella’s Sunset, Toast, Truck Stop, Victoria House, Walk Mart Golf Cart Rental, Wayo’s Beach Bar, We Jammin’ Boat Bar at Playa De Sala, Wick and Broom, Wine de Vine, and Xsite Belize Sailing & Adventures for providing amazing gifts.

They also thank Mrs. Edna Marin, Island Shop Rite, Rock’s Market, Lino’s Meats, Local Grocery, Naybaz Store, Paradise City Shop, Caye Value, SS Dorado Store, The Greenhouse, 777, John Gochenour, Mark Sawyer, Tammy and Mike Mitchell, Leslie and Mark Ursel, Dominic Amendolia, Ms. McCarthy, and private individual for donating food items.

Last but not least, the organizers thank the staff at Caribbean Villas and judges: Mayor Wally Nuñez, Charlene Woods, Will Alamilla, and Miss San Pedro, Mariel Calderon.

Saga Humane Society was founded in 1999 to monitor and control the stray cat and dog populations on Ambergris Caye. Saga also handles adoptions, fostering, and improving the general health and well-being of both domestic and wild animals on Ambergris.

