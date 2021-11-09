Mission accomplished! Saga spays/neuters and vaccinates over 100 cats and dogs













San Pedro’s Saga Humane Society exceeded their goal and spayed/neutered and vaccinated 105 animals (61 dogs and 44 cats) at no cost in just four days. Initially, the aim was to offer the free clinic service for 100 animals, but thanks to the outpouring of support from volunteers and donors, the team at Saga was able to go beyond that number.

The initiative was to provide pet owners in San Pedro Town who cannot afford to spay/neuter and vaccinate their animals. To make this a reality, Saga held its annual Halloween pet costume contest on October 31st and raised over BZ$10,000, which went to the free clinic. This effort will reduce the population of uncared animals on the island and afford those with low income to keep their animals healthy and free of parasites.

On the first day, on November 3rd, 32 animals were treated at Saga’s clinic on Sea Star Street. The following day, 28 were spayed/neutered and vaccinated. Two days later, the campaign ended with 105 animals (cats and dogs) vaccinated and sterilized. The non-profit organization looks forward to serving the community and will always do what it can to assist island pet owners.

Saga extends special thanks to Dr. Donald Tummonds and the other volunteers for their invaluable help. To Jana Hills, San Pedro Town Council, Dr. Lisa Trummel, Dr. Orlando Baptist, and everyone who donated and supported. SAGA is always grateful for every volunteer that assists them in any way they can. The institution is always open to donations to better serve the community.

The public and visitors alike are welcome to visit SAGA not only for their veterinarian services but also to walk a dog (or cat) or start an adoption process. The clinic and shelter are open to the public Tuesday through Friday, 9AM to 5PM and on Saturdays from 9AM to 12PM.































