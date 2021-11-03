Saga Halloween virtual pet costume contest raises funds to spay/neuter and vaccinate 100 animals













On Sunday, October 31st, Saga Humane Society in San Pedro Town held their 17th Annual Halloween Pet Costume Contest. This year, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, it was held virtually, offering pet owners the chance the win fabulous prizes. The annual event also serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit organization. Thanks to everyone’s participation and other donations, this year’s function raised a little over BZ$10,000. These funds will help Saga in their campaign to spay/neuter and vaccinate 100 dogs and cats.

The costume contest included five categories; Most Original, Scariest, Funniest, Look-Alike, and Most Stylish. To participate in the costume contest, pet owners had to visit Saga’s website. There was a fee/donation of BZ$10 per entry/category. Votes could be cast online at Saga’s website to select the winners. Each vote carried a BZ$2 fee. All the proceeds go to getting 100 dogs and cats spayed/neutered and vaccinated. According to Saga, an average surgery costs from BZ$125 to BZ$200 and vaccinations BZ$65 each.

The virtual costume contest was open to any pets, including iguanas, birds, and even rabbits. Pets were dressed to impress, and images were shared on social media with the race to get those votes in. The pets with the most votes in each category took home the prizes.

Following the contest, the winners were announced:

Overall winners:

#1 298 Votes – The Foster Mummies (Clifford, Habanero, Serrano, Pepperoncini, Poblano, Asiago, Bleu, and Colby)

#2 253 Votes – Georgia

#3 210 Votes – Little Princess KK

Category winners with the next highest votes:

Funniest: 192 Votes – Floppy

Most Original: 97 Votes – Ella

Most Stylish – 95 Votes – Happy

Scariest: 70 Votes – KO.aka.my big boy

Funds raised to spay/neuter and vaccinate 100 dogs and cats

The contest raised BZ$2,782 and attracted donations that took the final number above the BZ$10,000 mark. The funds will aid the spay/neuter and vaccination campaign that is offered to residents on the island who cannot afford this critical care for their pets.

The Process:

An appointment is required, and the pet is treated at Saga on Sea Star Street. The owner must wait while their pet is tended to and be there to return the animal home. Saga advises pet owners not to drop off the animals and then leave.

Walk-ins will not be attended to. Due to the pandemic, social distancing will be enforced.

Although this service is for people of limited income, the organization is asking for a small donation for the services offered if possible. Those with questions or pet owners who want to make an appointment, please contact Saga at 226-3266.































