Another unforgettable Halloween party at Holiday Hotel

The biggest Halloween extravaganza on the island and perhaps the country brought many characters to life at the anticipated annual celebration at the Holiday Hotel. Held in partnership with their restaurant La San Pedrana, the festivity took place on Saturday, October 28th, without disappointing and awarding the most outstanding costumes with fabulous prizes. The event included an orange carpet, contrary to the usual purple, rolled out at the entrance of the hotel’s restaurant.

Mermaids, crustaceans, eerie nuns, vampires, monsters, witches, zombies, and ghostly figures were there. Even Adam and Eve could not miss this massive Halloween festival. Notorious characters like Freddy Krueger, the Joker, and Chucky, with his girlfriend, were also present. There were also angels, little devils, and Lucifer himself as well. Egyptian Pharaohs were also present, followed by beautiful Britney Spears, Mario Bro and his friends, Barbie Girl and the crew, and even a group of prisoners who escaped from jail to be in this party. A grown-up baby smoking cigar, an ice lady, and The Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo made their way to La San Pedrana, among many others.

Deejay Debbie kept the party alive with popular tracks while a group of judges scrutinized each costume. After some time, the scores were tallied, and the grand winner of the 2023 Halloween Party was announced. Taking home the grand prize for the Most Creative was the Egyptian gods, Anubis and Horus. The winners took home a prize consisting of a night’s stay for two persons at a river view treehouse and one signature tour courtesy of Caves Branch Jungle Lodge on the mainland. The big win includes roundtrip plane tickets from San Pedro Town to Belize City via Tropic Air and a $100 cash prize.

Other categories awarded winners for the Scariest, Crowd’s Favorite, Best Group Costume, Best Couple, Best Makeup, and Best On-Stage Performance.

Organizers congratulated all the winners and thanked everyone for making the event another unforgettable one. A BIG thank you also goes out to the sponsors for donating the prizes for the celebration. The craziest and spooky party will return 2024 with surprises and fabulous treats.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS