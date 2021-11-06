Deputy Mayor launches virtual tour guide competition













A project designed to highlight the hard-working tour guides of San Pedro Town is being organized by Deputy Mayor Ernesto Bardalez. Tour guides are invited to participate in a virtual competition showcasing their talent, communication skills, creativity, and deep understanding of their job and cultural heritage through a video submission. Tour guides participating can submit their videos to https://sanpedrotowncouncil.org/tourism-promotion by November 24, 2021. A $1,000 prize will be awarded for the top video and $500 to the runner-up of the competition.

Deputy Bardalez, who carries the portfolio of Tourism Promotion, said that this virtual tour guide competition is just the first of a few ambitious projects that the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) currently has in the pipeline. “All of these plans are with the sole purpose of exclusively promoting our island tourism, which has so much to offer, and at the same time motivate our local tour guides to showcase their skills with what they consider their best and most interesting tour,” said Bardalez. The Deputy Mayor said for such efforts; the two best submissions will be financially compensated. “It will for sure not be the last project geared towards our tour guides,” he said.

The requirements to participate in the virtual competition are as follow:

Must be a registered tour guide that resides in San Pedro Town

Video presentation must not exceed five minutes, but not less than two minutes

Pick a destination in or around San Pedro Town

Contestants must wear appropriate tour guide attire, and video presentation must show adherence to health and safety protocols to COVID-19

A panel of judges will select the winning submissions based on knowledge of the location featured in the video, communication skills, and capturing the interest of a virtual audience. Confidence and overall presentation will also play a role in the selection of the winning videos.

The winning videos will be uploaded on the SPTC official web page and the Belize Tourism Board’s official website.































