San Pedro Traffic Department to enforce existing regulations starting November 15th













The San Pedro Traffic Department will begin to enforce several existing regulations starting on November 15th, ranging from traffic infractions to removing derelict vehicles from the streets and empty lots on the island. Residents are to adhere to the regulations, and any violations will result in the issuance of tickets/fines.

The regulations are to assure safety on the streets and accountability of authorized vehicles. Some of the principal rules to follow to avoid trouble with the traffic department and even the police include:

Using unauthorized plates on a motor vehicle

Operating a vehicle or trailer without both identification plates

Failure to display license sticker on a trailer. Note that trailers must have reflectors/lights.

Failure to display insurance sticker

The use of unauthorized lamps.

In regard to lamps, they shall not be fixed lights unless approved by the traffic department. Other enforced regulations that will be implemented include the barring of excessive passengers in any vehicle/golf cart or trailer. The traffic department warns motorists on motorcycles that they should not carry more than two passengers. In addition, a four-seater or a six-seater golf cart should never carry more people than what is authorized. There will also be a penalty for persons not sitting correctly while in a moving vehicle. Obstruction of the traffic flow can result in a ticket, and any vehicle with an unsecured load may violate the rules.

Driving a vehicle without insurance will be handled by the police. The vehicle will be impounded, and the person will be charged and face court action.

In the case of derelict vehicles, owners must dispose of them properly. Failure to do so will result in a ticket/fine.

The San Pedro Traffic Department said the enforcement has become necessary after noticing so many irregularities on the island, and they have received several complaints from residents. They ask everyone’s cooperation, to adhere to the regulations to avoid unnecessary inconveniences and maintain traffic safety.































Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS