San Pedro Town Council and Traffic Department working to minimize traffic accidents

Aiming to decrease traffic accidents on the island, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and San Pedro Traffic Department (SPTD) is informing residents that any sign found on public property which is obstructing the view of outgoing traffic will be removed as of Wednesday, September 18th. SPTC and SPTD claims that these signs are distracting drivers and obstructing clear view of oncoming traffic, causing accidents. Therefore, they are forced to carry out this exercise.

Island residents are asked to kindly advise the SPTC and get permission prior to the installation of any signs. They further advise anyone wanting to put a sign on their private property to ensure that it is not causing any visual obstruction to drivers. If your sign is removed, it can be picked up at SPTC Barracks located in the San Pablo Area.

Traffic congestion and incidents has long been an issue on Ambergris Caye, with several residents and visitors sustaining injuries. Earlier this year, the SPTD began inspecting golf cart rentals to find out if their vehicles’ speed limiters have been altered, as speeding is responsible for many accidents. If golf carts were found with this modification, the proprietors were ordered to reset the limiter before the cart can be used or rented out.

Island residents are further reminded that the assigned speed limit in downtown San Pedro is 10 Miles Per Hour (MPH), while elsewhere is 15 MPH. These speed limits are clearly stated on signs across the island. Motorists are reminded to drive with due care and to especially avoid driving under the influence of alcohol.

The SPTC and SPTD are committed in ensuring islanders safety on the streets, therefore they hope that with this new measures in place, there will be less incidents. For further information on this new measure, or to report a traffic accident, you can call the SPTD at 226-2936 or visit their office located below the SPTC building on Barrier Reef Drive.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS