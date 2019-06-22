2019 Public Service Month begins with a ‘Health Walk’ in San Pedro Town

In Belize, the month of June is considered National Public Service Month, where various public events are held across the country to educate Belizeans about the different service agencies the government has and their importance in our society. In San Pedro Town, Public Service Month activities kicked off with a ‘Health Walk’ through the main streets of the island on Tuesday, June 18th.

At 4:30PM, many public officers gathered at the Central Park in San Pedro Town to participate in a ‘Health Walk’ to show the importance of exercising and keeping a healthy lifestyle. Chairperson of San Pedro Public Service Committee Harris Gabourel is in charge of organizing the week of activities for the island and is looking forward to a great turnout.

On Thursday, June 20th the public service sector held its annual fair at Central Park in San Pedro Town. The event was held as way to highlight the importance of the public service in our society.

At 9AM, different government departments started to showcase their work and interact with the public as well as receive feedback on ways on how to further improve their services. After the presentations, attendees had the opportunity to play games as to test their knowledge about the different topics, with fun prizes up for grabs.

This year’s public service fair had a total of 16 booths, including: National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Department of Youth Services, The San Pedro Town Council, San Pedro Town Public Library, Department of Income Tax, Sub-Treasury, Labour Department, Department of General Sales Tax, Rickilee Response and Rescue Team (Triple R), Social Security Board, Belize Port Authority & Belize Coast Guard, Ministry of Health-Central Health Region, Magistracy Department, San Pedro Traffic Department and Community Rehabilitation Department.

This month is also meant to recognize the value of services rendered by government public service employees and to acknowledge their contribution to the country’s government administration. Organizers would like to thank all the residents of San Pedro Town that took the time to attend this year’s Public Service Fair. For further information, feel free to call 627-9803.

