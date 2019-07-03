Home » Health » Ministry of Health Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Ministry of Health Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019

Belmopan. July 3, 2019. The Ministry of Health informs that effective today, July 3rd, the new Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Health is Dr. George Gough.

Dr. Gough has worked within the health system for many years. He is presently the Chair of the National Health Insurance Committee and also the Chair of the Belize Medical Council.

