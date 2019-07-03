Ministry of Health Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Belmopan. July 3, 2019. The Ministry of Health informs that effective today, July 3rd, the new Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Health is Dr. George Gough.

Dr. Gough has worked within the health system for many years. He is presently the Chair of the National Health Insurance Committee and also the Chair of the Belize Medical Council.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS