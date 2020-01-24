SPTC to implement parking restrictions on Pescador Drive

Effective February 1, 2020, drivers will be required to parallel park on Pescador Drive. This new measure, implemented by The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and the island’s traffic department, seek to ensure the safety of all pedestrians, particularly children, who used the narrow street on their way to school.

Pescador Drive, also known as Middle Street, is one of the busiest streets in downtown San Pedro. The long narrow stretch is lined with residencies and businesses, and during peak times of the day, the many vehicles and golf carts parked diagonally the width of the street, slowing the flow of traffic. This poses potential danger to pedestrians and bikers who also use the street on a daily basis. The new regulation has received positive feedback from many island residents, who said that the previous parking posed a danger for everyone as traffic conditions on the island continue to worsen.

While the idea is supported by a majority, some residents believe it can become chaotic as this measure reduces the number of parking spaces. According to them, it will require constant monitoring by the traffic department to enforce the new regulation. To address the traffic congestions in downtown, some residents are suggesting the implementation of public transportation, paid parking in designated areas, or only permitting golf carts and pedestrians on Pescador Drive.

The San Pedro Sun tried to speak with Major Daniel Guerrero about this new parking rule and other possible alternatives for the congested traffic on the island, but he was out office.

What has been done to address traffic congestion in downtown San Pedro?

In March 2016, the SPTC opened a parking lot opposite of the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sports Complex and next to the The San Pedro Artisan Market on Angel Coral Street. The parking area is free of charge and can allegedly accommodate up to 80 golf carts. Everyone is encouraged to park their carts in this space, especially people who work all day the the area. The parking was created to alleviate the traffic congestion caused by the many carts parked on Barrier Reef Drive and Pescador Drive during the day. However, only a few use the parking area. Although using alternative areas to park is not mandatory, vehicle owners are encouraged to use this parking area on Angel Coral Street.

Mayor Guerrero has indicated in previous interviews that everyone should work together to tackle the issues affecting the island. Traffic is a growing problem, particularly in the downtown area, and using alternative parking areas is believed to be one of the best options at the moment. Guerrero has stated that it is his vision that sometime in the future, Barrier Reef Drive could be entirely closed to vehicles and available to pedestrians only. It is expected that such change, could boost the business activity on said street and add to the charm that is slowly fading with the congested driveways.

