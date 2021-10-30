Councillor Dianeli Aranda reaches out to the community during Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness month













Throughout October, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has been increasing awareness of domestic violence and breast cancer. Councillor Dianeli Aranda took the initiative to support those struggling with cancer with a care package. Aranda expressed that her wish is for them and their families to remain positive and hopeful.

Aranda holds the Women, Youth, and Children Affairs portfolio and prioritized focusing on these delicate topics. She reached out to those afflicted with cancer and encouraged them to be strong and happily live every day. “I know it is a difficult time for them, especially because of their vulnerability with the Covid virus,” said Aranda. The Councillor sent a message to those with the disease that they are not forgotten and that the town council is here to provide support as a united community.

The Councillor also provided free legal advice sessions for both women and men in San Pedro and Caye Caulker dealing with domestic violence. It was revealed that there is a lack of support for islanders faced with this challenge. Aranda will continue working with this vulnerable group of persons in the community and provide a better path to solve issues before they escalate.

The SPTC looks forward to working in the community, encouraging, helping those affected by health conditions, and finding solutions for anyone struggling. Aranda invites anyone with concerns or suggestions to reach out to her. She has an office at Island Galleria located at the corner of Coconut Drive and Tarpon Street, open Monday to Friday 9AM to 11:30AM and 1PM to 4PM.































