Letter to the Editor: Prize donation for Saga Humane Society; Celebrating 25 Years of Service on Ambergris Caye!

To whom it may concern,

This letter is to announce that Saga Humane Society is once again on the fundraising trail. To assist us, the crew at Someplace South is holding their 3rd Annual Kentucky Derby Benefit Fundraiser! This event will take place on Saturday, May 4th from 12PM-5PM.

As you may know, construction has begun on our new facility following the renovation of the “Fort Dog” kennels. The savings on rent alone will give Saga the ability to provide even more free or low cost spay/neutering and health case for the many animals in need on Ambergris Caye. Therefore, this year’s fundraising goals are being geared to the completion of a new humane society building that will also house our veterinary clinic. Now, more than ever before, we must rely on the support of businesses like yourself to assist Saga and the animals. We cannot do it without you!

We are requesting gift certificates or other donations. We hope we can count on your assistance. We’re working on making this Annual Fundraiser the “Travel Agent of Fundraisers”. People can plan their vacation accommodations, tours, dinners, and entertainment while helping us raiser funds for SAGA!

Please call or text Kristen at 600-2810, Facebook message Someplace South or email [email protected] if you can donate to this worthy cause.

Thank you in advance for your kind consideration of this request.

Sincerely,

Saga Humane Society