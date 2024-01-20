With your help, Saga Humane Society’s new shelter will soon to be a reality

In 1999, Saga Humane Society proactively cared for the island’s dog and cat population. With a mission to prevent cruelty and replace it with kindness to all animals, the non-profit operates off donations and volunteers. As San Pedro continues to grow, so do Saga’s efforts. Hoping to continue offering its services, Saga is working towards realizing its primary goal, with a new building to host its animal shelter, office, and clinic.

For now, the Saga Humane Society Veterinary Clinic is located on Sea Star Street and houses the Saga cattery, while their shelter for dogs, appropriately named “Fort Dog,” is only a street away. The new building will be located on a property right next to Fort Dog and is coming to fruition thanks to generous donations. “It all began in March 1999. We dreamed of creating a safe and beautiful space for the animals of Ambergris Cayea, and here we are 24 years later!” says Dr. Heather McGowan, President of Saga.

The new building is being constructed by Contractor Raul Carrera and is estimated to cost $697,000. $415,000 has been raised via fundraising events, auctions, and donations. “The new shelter building has been in the works for several years. We have been striving towards having a place to call our own, where the inside environment can be controlled, and our animals can be adequately sheltered and cared for in a clean, well-ventilated, and secure environment,” says Dr. McGowan.

Donations are welcomed via their website: https://www.sagahumanesociety.com/donate. For corporate sponsors, Saga will show appreciation by naming parts of the building after the business or individual. Companies or individuals donating $3000 will have a kennel named after them, while donors of $10,000 will have a section inside the building with their names. “Join us as we build the shelter of our dreams. Our new shelter will be much more than just bricks and mortar. This monumental achievement is the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of animals in our community,” says Dr. McGowan.

Until they can move into their new home, Saga will continue its mission in the community by providing medical care and shelter to animals in need and subsidizing veterinary care to low-income families. As a non-profit, monies raised also go to the daily operation expenses, ongoing spay/neuter and vaccination campaigns, animal adoption, and public education programs; any sum of donation is welcome.

Saga also welcomes local and visiting volunteers to assist in walking the shelter dogs. If you are willing to volunteer, visit their clinic Tuesdays to Fridays from 9AM to 5PM or Saturdays from 9AM to 12PM.

Saga’s Board Members comprise of Dr. Heather McGowan as president, Katia Marin as vice president, Tula Ayuso as treasurer, Johannie Duarte as secretary, Jana Hill as head of volunteers, and Rebecca Hurst as head of social media. Learn more about Saga Humane Society at www.sagahumanesociety.com.

