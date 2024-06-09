More Cases of Animal cruelty on the island

Worldwide, statistics show that countless cats, dogs, and other animals suffer and die at the hands of people. Physical violence, emotional abuse, and life-threatening neglect are realities for some animals on the Ambergris Caye as well. Just as cruelty and cowardice are the causes of such behavior, courage and kindness prevail in response, and there are many solutions to prevent these situations from happening.

Saga Humane Society, a non-profit organization and veterinary clinic in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, has received many calls lately about pets in bad condition, such as abuse and neglect. With the weather’s high temperatures, animals have been reportedly dying of neglect from heatstroke and dehydration.

Heatstroke is a severe condition that can progress very quickly, causing seizures and organ damage. It occurs when the body temperature rises above 41C. If it’s left untreated, it can progress to systemic inflammation, causing intoxication, and can end in organ failure and lead to death. One of which was the case of a dog, Bruce, rescued on May 24th, found lying unresponsive on the side of the road south of San Pedro Town in poor condition. Unfortunately, on May 27th, Bruce succumbed to his heart stroke and began to seize from damage to his brain and elevated body temperature, which was a result of being tied up in an area without shade and water.

Early signs of heat stroke include difficulty breathing, pale gums, disorientation, and seizures. SAGA staff member Ronier Santos added, “We have received many calls regarding pets that are in bad condition, such as abuse and neglect; we have also had two more cases of heatstroke, not due to neglect but because of the weather, and unfortunately, a second one has succumbed to the internal damage. The third case is currently undergoing treatment, so we strongly recommend pet owners always check their pets to ensure they have fresh water and shade; if you don’t have time, get someone to check on your pet.”

Responsible pet care includes a vaccination schedule, a healthy diet, proper housing, and deworming. If you suspect an animal is neglected or hoarded, please contact SAGA at 226-3266 or email at [email protected].