Third Annual Kentucky Derby benefit for Saga Humane Society a profitable and entertaining success

Flaire and fanfare of the world-renowned horse race, the Kentucky Derby, served as the theme for the third annual benefit for Saga Humane Society on Saturday, May 4th. Hosted by Kristen Newton, owner of Someplace South CafeBar where the event was held, dozens of Saga volunteers organized the details, which included an impressive selection of silent auction items and raffle prizes. Adding to the entertainment was the Fancy Hat and Human Dressage (a form of horse riding performed in exhibitions and competitions) contests that amused the jovial crowd. The judges were challenged with tough decisions, and the contestants displayed impressive creativity.

After much deliberation, in the Fancy Hat competition, Gaynor Grant won the ‘Most Fascinating’ category, Mary Troup won “Most Creative DIY, and “Best Head to Toe Ensemble” was a tie between Beth Whiting and Jennie Purrington with her foster dog Amber. The “Dom-InaTrix and Fifty Shades of Hay” Human Dressage team, Dan Grant and Jo-Ann Monroe rode off with the win. Kim Wise and Cody, the horse came in second and Debra Salisbury on her horse Shelly closed the competition in third place.

The festive day also celebrated Saga’s 25th anniversary of aiding and rescuing homeless and unwanted pets on the island. Co-founder Eileen Jamison emotionally recounted the years of hard work and commitment of countless volunteers who have tirelessly toiled to get the much-needed humane society to the successful level it is today and thanked the community from the bottom of her heart. With a round of applause, Jamison was crowned Miss Saga and honored for being a founder and Board Advisor.

Established in 1999, Saga Humane Society has proactively cared for the island’s dog and cat population. With a mission to prevent cruelty and replace it with kindness to all animals, the non-profit operates with donations and volunteers. Currently, Saga is realizing its primary goal of constructing a new building to host its animal shelter, office, and clinic. More than $46k BZ was raised at this event, which will go far in completing their much-needed building.

To learn more about Saga Humane Society or donate, please visit their website at www.sagahumanesociety.com.