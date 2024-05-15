Legends Over 35 Cup continues at Ambergris Stadium

The Legends Over 35 Cup has entered its third week, with Team Tropical Strikers leading the standings. The recent round of games took place on Sunday, May 12th, at the Ambergris Stadium, with two scheduled matches.



The first match kicked off at 6:30PM between J & L Boys and Seabulls Assassins. J & L Boys forfeited the game after most team players were absent. An official match then took place with the remainder of the players, and the game became friendly.

Shortly after 8:30PM, the Shark Shooters faced the Tropical Strikers. The Sharks were no match for the Tropical Strikers, who dominated the game throughout. Ultimately, the Tropical Strikers claimed the victory, topping the league standings. With this win, the Tropical Strikers now have nine points with three wins and zero losses.

Meanwhile, the J & L Boys remain in second place with three points. They have one win and two losses under their belts. Shark Shooters are in third place. Although they also have three points, they only have two points in the overall score. The other teams in the standings include Seabulls Assasins in fourth place and Los Gaseros with zero points. Games continue this weekend on Sunday, May 19th, at the Ambergris Stadium.

The Legends Over 35 Cup is more than just a series of games. It unifies the community, bringing the spirit of friendly competition. These events, organized by the San Pedro Town Council Sports, testify to the shared love for sports, and community support is crucial to their success. The entrance fee is $5, and various snacks and refreshments are available during the games.

Game updates are posted on their Facebook page at https://shorturl.at/wzBO1