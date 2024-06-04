Legends Over 35 Cup continues to excite football fans

The Legends Over 35 Football Cup tournament delivered another set of electrifying rounds of games on Sunday, June 2nd, at the Ambergris Stadium. The intense football action started at 6:30 PM, featuring Los Gaseros against Seabull Assassins and Shark Shooters taking on J & L Boys.

The first match saw a strong Team, Los Gaseros, take control of the game. They quickly scored their first goal and regrouped to block any play by the Seabull Assassins. Soon after, they found another opportunity, and Los Gaseros scored another goal. The Seabull Assassins looked for an opportunity without any luck. Before the whistle called off the first half, Los Gaseros netted another goal, retreating to halftime with a solid 3-0 lead.

In the second half, Los Gaseros started playing more defensively, while the Seabulls Assassins returned for a win. About 20 minutes into the game, Seabull Assassins scored their first goal. Yet Los Gaseros did not change their game plan. Seabull Assassins found the way and netted a second goal, narrowing the gap. Los Gaseros tried to re-organize their gameplay, but the opponent’s goal tied the game 3-3. The game became intense, and Los Gaseros could not believe Seabull Assassins had tied the game. In the last minutes, Los Gaseros pressed on to win the match, but Seabulls Assassins scored that fourth goal, giving them the 4-3 victory.

The second game of the evening started after 8PM, featuring Shark Shooters against J & L Boys. The Shark Shooters, a force to be reckoned with, dominated the match from start to finish. They proved to be better prepared than the J & L Boys, showcasing their superior skills and strategy. Most of the goals took place in the first half as the team played aggressively from the start. The J & L Boys only managed to score one goal near the end of the match, a small victory in the face of the Shark Shooters’ overwhelming performance. The Shark Shooters had no mercy on their opponent and sealed their win with a crushing 6-1 final game score, which speaks volumes of the team’s skills.

The games continue Sunday, June 9th, at the Ambergris Stadium. The evening games start at 6:30PM. Football fans are invited to come out and cheer for their favorite teams. For more updates, follow the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557318788506