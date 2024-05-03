San Pedro Town Council starts Legends over 35 Cup

On April 28th, the San Pedro Town Council Sports kicked off a football tournament for men who are thirty-five years and older under the theme “Legends over 35 Cup,” held at the Ambergris stadium at 6:30 PM. Food and drinks were available, and a five-dollar entrance fee per person was charged.

The game consisted of five participating teams: the Shark Shooters FC, Gaseros, J&L Boys, Vince Veterans and Lopez Stickers. The first game match consisted of Shark Shooters vs Gaseros, which started at 6:30PM and lasted an hour and a half.

After an intermission, both teams went on the offensive, drawing loud cheers from the crowd in the bleachers. After some minutes, the first half of the game was at a 1-1. The game stayed at 1-1 for most of the first half until after minute 42, when Shark Shooters scored another goal, defeating team Gaseros at the end with a 2-1 Score.

The game then continued after a short break with the Lopez Strikers and the J and L boys, around 8:00 PM, where the Lopez Strikers gave team J and L boys their first goal in the 48th minute of play in the first half at 1-0. Then, at minute 55, the J and L boys scored their first goal and were at 1-1. Not long after, the Lopez Stickers scored their second goal, winning the match at 2-1.

The race for the Legends over 35 Cup is on, as team Shark Shooters and team Lopez Stricker’s now leading the tournament. This weekend, their next game will be a challenging match as they face the second game for the season here in the San Pedro Ambergris Stadium.

The SPTC sports would like to thank everyone for coming and for supporting the different teams as the games will continue. For more information and updates on weekly game matches, visit https://shorturl.at/FY589.