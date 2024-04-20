SPJC Marlins compete at ATLIB national football championships

The San Pedro Junior College Marlins: girls and men represented the Central region at the national football tournament organized by the Association of Tertiary Level Institutions of Belize (ATLIB) and hosted by the University of Belize at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan over the weekend.

In Game 3 of the tournament Friday evening, the Marlins’ girls debuted with a 0-3 loss to the Southern regional champions, the Independence Junior College Predators. Aaliyah Pilgrim and Dulce Leiva led the Marlins’ offensive, supported by Valeria Martinez and Jennifer Lopez at midfield. They made no impression on IJC captain Carmen Campos, Tamera Garbutt, Arlin Diaz, and Kimberly Palma, who helped goalkeeper Emiliana Aguilar keep a clean slate throughout. Down at the other end, Nancy Leiva anchored the Marlins’ defense with Claudia Jimenez, Chelsey Williams, and Allesandra Chi, but goalkeeper Jennifer Lara could not stop Campos’ first goal 25’ and Deby Miralda added a brace 30’ and 39’.

In Game 4 Friday’s nightcap, the Marlins’ men lost 1-2 to the Southern regional champions, the Stann Creek Ecumenical Junior College Drummers. Primitivo Martinez and Lucas Ramos led the Marlins’ attacks, supported by Melvin Trujillo and Johan Coc on the wings and by Brandon Brown and Rodrigo Martinez at midfield. Curtis Valerio 5’ and Donell Arzu 11’ led the Drummers’ blitzkrieg that stunned the Marlins: 2-0, and only Primitivo Martinez 26’ reduced the Marlins’ deficit to 1-2 before the half.

Joecel Bulnes anchored the Marlins’ defense with Ricardo Barriento, Jahleel Noralez, and Beandre Wity to help goalkeeper Yahir Sandoval not concede any more goals. Shemar Castillo led the Drummers’ defense with Joel Sabal, Kenen Castillo, and Wynmark Alvarez to help goalkeeper Ronell McDougal deny the Marlins the equalizer.

The Marlins fared no better in Game 5 on Saturday morning, when Zeini Novelo’s brace 8’ and 49’ led the Northern regional champions – the Centro Escolar Mexico Junior College Stallions, to a 2-0 win over the Marlins in the consolation match for 3rd place.

In Game 6, the Marlins men also sustained a 0-2 loss, as Robertinho Velasquez’s brace 28’ and 42’ led the Northern regional champions – the Corozal Junior College Falcons to clinch the consolation match for 3rd place.

The hosts, the UB Black Jaguars, won both female and male championships, as the UB Lady Jaguars debuted with a 2-0 win over the CEMJC Stallions in Game 1 Friday afternoon, led by a goal from Xhania Dubon and an auto goal from the Stallions. In the championship finals Saturday afternoon, the UB girls mauled the IJC Predators 4-0, led by MVP Rosiely Magaña’s brace: 12’ and 30’, and Aaliyah Herbert 42’ and Roshany Narvaez 53’ added a goal apiece in pouring rain!

The UB men also advanced to the finals by a 2-0 win over the CJC Falcons, with goals by Allen Umana 46’ and Carlos Montalvo 60’. In Game 8, the championship final, MVP Desmond Wade’s brace 13’ and 28’ led UB to the championship 2-1 over the SCEJC Drummers, whose only goal came by Donnell Arzu 35’ from the penalty spot.

ATLIB sports tournament director Faustino Yaxcal presented team trophies and individual medals to the champions and sub-champions in the awards ceremony and 3rd place trophies to CEMJC’s captain Trinique Coleman and CJC’s captain Denilson Tzu. UB’s Rosiely Magaña and Desmond Wade received the Most Valuable Player awards.