SPJC female team are the sub-champions of this year’s ATLIB National Football Tournament

The San Pedro Junior College (SPJC) female football team placed second place in the Association of Tertiary Level Institutions in Belize (ATLIB) Sports Committee Football Tournament on Saturday, March 25th. The San Pedro male team ended in third place.

The competition took place at the Santiago Ricalde Stadium in Corozal Town. The ATLIB championship saw teams from Centro Escolar Mexico Junior College (CEMJC), SPJC, University of Belize, (UB) Sacred Heart Junior College (SHJC), Ecumenical and Independence Junior Colleges. The football tournament started on Friday, March 24th, with the SPJC female team advancing to the championship. The male team had to settle to fight for third place.

On Saturday, the SPJC male team managed to win third place, while CEMJC and SHJC went on to the first-place match of the competition. At the end of the game, CEMJC emerged victorious and became ATLIB Football Nationals 2023 champions.

In the female category, SPJC girls took on UB for the championship. The island girls had a challenging game and could not bring home the first-place trophy. The UB girls crushed SPJC 5-0, crowning as the female champions. The SPJC management and student body are proud of the island teams’ participation and look forward to the tournament in 2024.

The ATLIB sports committee was impressed with the teams and their performance this year. In a statement, they shared such feedback with all teams. “We certainly witnessed spectacular displays of talents and skills on the football pitch. ATLIB football is rapidly improving and is a major attraction for spectators across the country. A major thank you to all involved in making this improvement and transformation: the deans, sports coordinators, ethics, athletes, fans, and ATLIB sports committee.”

The committee congratulated all the teams and told them they were all winners. On San Pedro, we congratulate SPJC for their efforts and for representing the island well. Congratulations!

