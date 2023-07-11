SPJC signs MOU with UB to provide a bachelor degree in business management

During the graduation ceremony of the San Pedro Junior College (SPJC) on Saturday, July 8th, the president of the University of Belize (UB), Vincent Palacio, and outgoing Dean Gustavo Ellis inked a Memorandum of Understand (MOU) to offer a bachelor degree program to SPJC students in business management. Incoming SPJC Dean Paul Kelly and UB Dean for the Faculty of Management and Social Science, Dr. Bernard Watler, also signed the MOU.

This agreement further strengthens the partnership between SPJC and UB and allows island students to obtain a bachelor degree in business management. Students usually enroll for three years, taking four courses per semester; however, the enrollment time for this new program is undecided. Dean Ellis commended this partnership with UB and hoped more MOUs would be signed under Kelly’s leadership.

Courses for this bachelor’s degree are held at the SPJC campus. Any person interested in this program can call SPJC at 226-4691 for more information. They can also register online at www.ub.edu.bz.

This partnership started in August 2019, when SPJC and UB signed an MOU to offer a bachelor’s degree program in education. The program focused on an associate degree in early childhood education and primary education, leading to a bachelor’s degree after completing the course. They also offered a bachelor’s degree program in secondary education along with a bachelor’s degree in tourism management or hospitality management.

Other educational agreements the island’s tertiary institution has signed include a Memorandum of Agreement with the Belize Police Department. In July 2022, Assistant Commissioner of Police Howell Gillett, Dean Ellis, and SPJC’s Board of Governors agreed to provide five police officers stationed in San Pedro or Caye Caulker with a two-year tuition scholarship. The scholarships were to cover half of the total tuition cost in associate degree programs. As a result, several police officers from the Cayes have furthered their education. This opportunity has also been extended to firefighters stationed on both islands.

The SPJC is a night school offering classes from 6-10PM, Monday to Friday. For more information on registering for a program offered at SPJC, contact 226-4691 or [email protected].

