San Pedro Junior College now offers bachelor programs

San Pedro Junior College now offers a bachelor’s program in business administration, with majors in management finance or marketing. Starting in August 2024, this program will make higher education accessible on the island. The program is part of a partnership with the University of Belize.

A bachelor’s degree is an undergraduate degree that involves studying a subject of your choice at an academic institution and is commonly known as a college degree. This three-year program has four courses per semester and runs for two and a half hours daily. A business degree focuses on different factors of running a business, including management, marketing, accounting, human resources, computer science, public relations, psychology, nursing, accounting, and biology.

The San Pedro Sun interviewed the SPJC staff, who said they are excited about the new program. They believe earning a bachelor’s degree will help students qualify for more job opportunities, earn a higher salary, and add to their skill set, which will benefit their career growth. It will also enhance job access and opportunities and expose students to new ideas, boosting their earning potential. The program requires valuable critical thinking skills and significant amounts of discipline, and they encourage students to take advantage of this opportunity.

The SPJC requires a minimum cohort of thirty-five students to implement this program successfully. The application deadline for this program is May 30, 2024. Interested applicants can apply through available application forms and submit them to the SPJC Office.

SPJC has been offering island residents tertiary education since 2002. Over time, they have partnered with several higher education institutions to bring more comprehensive programs to the island. Students at SPJC can major in four programs and have access to over 65 courses. Their vision is to “strive to become the premium Tourism and Business Tertiary Education provider on the island of San Pedro Ambergris Caye by providing the best curriculum that graduates passionate professionals who will raise the level of service excellence, innovation, and ethical standards and build a robust and diverse workforce using experiential learning and stakeholder engagement in a nurturing, student-focused environment upon graduation.”

For more information, please contact 501-226-4691, 501-629-1914, 501-627-3712, or email [email protected].