San Pedro Junior College to implement state-of-the-art online school management system

A new and improved online management system is under development for the San Pedro Junior College (SPJC). The Kreative Online School Management System (KOMS) program aims to enhance educational delivery, improve data security, and ensure secure digital transactions and financial reports. The new technology will enable the school to simplify information, reduce the use of additional resources, and become more efficient in their academic and administrative management.

The management of the SPJC is looking forward to upgrading its online presence and increasing the school’s productivity while building trust between the institution and its stakeholders. Dean Paul Kelly shared that KOMS will make life easier at the SPJC. “The faculty and staff will be able to input grades and attendance, generate report cards and financial reports, and it will also allow administrators and students to conveniently access, use, and analyze their data to develop a plan,” said Kelly. He added that currently, on the junior college website, students can only see what subjects they are taking. With the new program, they can see what other subjects they have remaining to finish their majors and verify their grades online, among other valuable features.

Kelly has stated that the KOMS program will be installed in four phases. The first phase included analyzing and designing the current processes and systems used by the SPJC website, identifying areas for improvement, and conducting consultations with critical stakeholders of the junior college to understand their specific needs and preferences. Currently, the program is in its third phase.

The main focus was creating essential modules supporting the system’s core functions, specifically building and integrating the enrollment module to simplify student admissions and record management. These modules include enrollment, academic management, and fee collection. In addition, they developed the academic management module to facilitate course planning, scheduling, and monitoring. Kelly explained that they also implemented a comprehensive fee collection system with billing, payment tracking, and financial reporting features. “During the project’s third phase, we will deploy communication tools and additional features. This will include beta testing with selected users to make final adjustments, training sessions for staff and students, system deployment, and go-live support features. We will also set up a dedicated support channel to provide ongoing assistance post-deployment.”

The SPJC plans to launch a new modern system in August, and the last section involves training and familiarization with KOMS. The staff, management, and students of SPJC have acknowledged Kyle Zuniga, a young man from Punta Gorda, as the talented designer of the program. They have also recognized the support and help provided by Taly Corporation, a private institution conducting business in San Pedro for over a decade. The corporation is commissioning the design of the program.

The SPJC was officially opened in 2000 to provide a tertiary-level education to a broader island population. The vision was born after several potential students who had graduated from high school wanted to further their studies. These students held full-time jobs during the daytime and started studying at night. This system continues today, with classes taking place in the evenings.

Over the years, SPJC has evolved, offering associate degrees and partnering with other institutions. Its latest partnership happened in July 2023 with the University of Belize. Both institutions inked a Memorandum of Understanding to offer a bachelor’s degree program in business management to SPJC students.

