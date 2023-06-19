SPACE celebrates the achievement of 18 students

The graduation season continues on La Isla Bonita. On Friday, June 16th, the San Pedro Adult Continuing Education (SPACE) celebrated its 11th Commencement Exercise, honoring 18 students with their high school diplomas. SPACE, operating as part of the San Pedro Junior College (SPJC), is the night division of secondary studies on the island. Located within the San Pedro High School and SPJC campus, SPACE continues to see an increase in student population, helping islanders finish their high school studies.

The graduation ceremony held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium was presided over by teacher Pedro Garcia starting with the graduates marching to the tune of Pomp and Circumstance and then opening with the singing of the Belize National Anthem. A heartwarming invocation by graduate Edith Rodriguez followed the program. Afterward, graduate Marla Angelica Zavala delivered the Salutatory Address and introduced Gary Greif as the guest speaker. He congratulated the students on their achievements and encouraged them to make the best of the opportunities ahead of them. Greif told students that although things may change, they should not lose focus on their goals. Even if they choose different paths, all roads should lead to their ultimate goal.

With the highest GPA of the graduating class, Esther Elizabeth Calderon delivered the Valedictory Address. The diplomas were handed out by Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Godoy, Patrons of the Class of 2023. This distinction is given to those who contributed to the school. Next was the distribution of awards to Magena Garcia and Elver Teck.

The graduating class then sang their theme song, ‘Time of Our Lives’ by Tyron Wells. Finally, Griceli Rosely Perez closed the evening’s ceremony with the Vote of Thanks Address.

SPACE Class of 2023 includes:

Magena Garcia, Edith Rodriguez, Estefanie Aviles, Mildred Castellanos, Kelsey Lopez, Jordana Segura, Ricardo Murrillo, Elver Teck, Linsy Aguilar, Griceli Perez, Esther Calderon, Marla Zavala, Davis Guzman, Franko Magana, Jason Meza, Leroy Arzu, Ismael Mercado, and Jaheem Coleman.

