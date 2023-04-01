SPJC hosts creative business fair

On Thursday, March 30th, the Angel Nuñez Auditorium was the San Pedro Junior College business fair venue. The event displayed several booths featuring various entrepreneurial concepts presented by the SPJC’s small business management class. The project aimed to work on business proposals to solve problems within the island community. At the end of the fair, the top three projects were awarded.

The fair held under the ‘Creating Entrepreneurs Today, Building the Future of Belize- One Business at a Time’ opened its doors at 6PM and welcomed visitors through 9PM. Some business ideas included homecare for older adults, an autism center, innovative card games, hit-and-run services, food services, housekeeping/cleaning services, botanical products, and even a business idea for funeral home services in San Pedro. Fair organizer Josue Sosa shared that the students came up with excellent ideas that could become a reality with the proper support and investment. Several island residents and business owners visited the fair and were impressed with the different projects the students worked on.

Throughout the evening, judges were tasked to select the winners and visited each booth, grading the students on a set criterion. Choosing a winner among the many great projects was challenging, but three groups exceeded expectations. Shortly after 9PM the judges were presented with a certificate for participation, and then the winners were announced. In third place was team The Waikiki Tiki ‘Hit and Run.’ The second-place prize went to the Ambergris Caye Autism Center. Then to the sound of drum rolls, team Hearts Funeral Home and Crematorium were announced as the top winner.

The SPJC thanked everyone who visited the fair and congratulated all business students participating. The island junior college also encouraged students to continue with their creativity, which can potentially see them in the future as business owners.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS