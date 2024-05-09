Top players emerge during Island Football League’s sixth week

The Island Football League (IFL) is in week six of its season, with twelve teams competing for the championship. With only five more weeks left in the tournament, the race for the coveted Championship title has intensified. This weekend’s matches concluded with seven players leading the league in scoring.

Roberto Nah from the Conquerors FC and Luis Valdez from the same team led the scoring charts with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Keyden Shaay Bowen from the Terror Squad FC, Shedrick Swazo from the Sea Bulls FC, Ismael Figueroa and Edgar Cardenas from the Shark Shooters FC, and Nestor Cerpa from the Alia FC have also made significant contributions to their team scores.

Teams that participated in this weekend’s game match included the Terror Squad FC, Sea Bulls FC, Alia FC, Shark Shooters FC, Conquerors FC, Ambergris Hope FC, Black Sails FC, Vince Assassins FC, Joker Football Club and G Strikers, have yet to secure a win.

The matches ran from Thursday, May 2nd, to Saturday, May 4th, at the Ambergris Stadium. They were organized by the San Pedro Town Council and spearheaded by Councilor Adaly Ayuso and the San Pedro Town Council Sports. The tournament engaged the island’s youth and senior players through football, one of the most popular sports in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye.

The Conquerors FC are currently leading the anticipated championship match. It was a nail-biting match in which the Conquerors overcame the strongest teams in the tournament with a leading 13-point score. This season, Conquerors FC is defending its title and is determined to win the game again.

The Island Football League is gearing up for another exciting round of matches before the Mother’s Day Celebration. On Thursday, May 9th, the Terror Squad FC will clash with the Sea Bulls FC, followed by a game between Alia FC and the Shark Shooters FC. On Friday, May 10th, the Conquerors FC will face off against the Ambergris Hope FC, and the Black Sails FC will take on the SPHS Sharks. The action continues on Saturday, May 11th, with a match between the Sharks FC and the Vince Assassins, and the evening will conclude with a game between the Joker Football Club and G Striker’s FC.

The Island Football League is not just about the games; it’s about the community coming together to support their favorite teams. The San Pedro Town Council Sports invites everyone to join in the excitement, with an affordable entrance fee of only $5 and various snacks and refreshments available for purchase during the games.

For more updates and details, visit the official Facebook page of the San Pedro Town Council Sports.